Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.
Insider Activity at Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Featured Stories
