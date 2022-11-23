Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

