Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 107.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

