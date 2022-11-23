Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.27% of FARO Technologies worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $75.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

