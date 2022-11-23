Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.44 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.
Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets
In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
