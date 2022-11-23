Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 10,312,720 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,312,720 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

