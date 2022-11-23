Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.