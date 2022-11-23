Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,700 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jamf by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 30.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 100.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,818,502.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BATS JAMF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

