Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $6.28 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $24,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $37,754,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.