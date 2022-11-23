Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 542,177 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 567,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173,707 shares of company stock worth $27,694,036. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.