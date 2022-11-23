Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Share Buyback Program

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Up 1.6 %

PRI stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. 113,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.