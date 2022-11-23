Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Program

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.