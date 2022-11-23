Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Program

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Primerica Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.
Insider Activity at Primerica
In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
