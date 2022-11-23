Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $6,430,209.12 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 855,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

