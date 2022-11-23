Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.78 and last traded at $47.01. Approximately 3,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 912,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 289,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

