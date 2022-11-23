Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Increased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. 39,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,374. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



