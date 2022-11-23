ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 3.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 11,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,277,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Insider Activity

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 553.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

