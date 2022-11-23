ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 2,068,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 69,408,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,243.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,794,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,175 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,266,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 509,880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,203,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 197,250 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,093,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 480,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 249.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,074,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 767,243 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

