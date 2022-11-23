ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. 46,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,083,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

