Protective Life Corp Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Protective Life Corp bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Protective Life Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Protective Life Corp owned about 0.24% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

BAB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

