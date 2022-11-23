Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 230,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

