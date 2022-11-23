Prudential PLC Buys 3,848 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $749.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

