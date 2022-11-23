Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 248,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

