Prudential PLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 276.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

