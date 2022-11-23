Prudential PLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

