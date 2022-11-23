Prudential PLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

