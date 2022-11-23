Prudential PLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

