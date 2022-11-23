Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

