Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

Shares of BFIT opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

