Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,232 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $392.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

