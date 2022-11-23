Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104,821 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

