Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $21.04 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.76% of Shift4 Payments worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

FOUR stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

