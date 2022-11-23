Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.96 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 297.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $377.73 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.61 and its 200 day moving average is $345.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

