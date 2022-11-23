Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

