Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,191 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Rogers worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

