Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 303,447 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303,447 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

