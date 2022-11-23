Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,796 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,796 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average of $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.