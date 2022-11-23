PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,597 shares.The stock last traded at $29.87 and had previously closed at $30.39.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
