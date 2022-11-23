PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,597 shares.The stock last traded at $29.87 and had previously closed at $30.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

