Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.