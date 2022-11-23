Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 9.5 %
Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.78. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems
About Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.