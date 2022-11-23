Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.78. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

