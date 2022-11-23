Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

