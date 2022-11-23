Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.44 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

