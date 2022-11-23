QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

QCRH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 747.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.