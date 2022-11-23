QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,949.71

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $1,949.71 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00012895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.09375228 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,073.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

