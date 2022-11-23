QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00012559 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $5,284.58 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.08403669 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,826.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.