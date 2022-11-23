Qtum Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $217.97 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00012693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.53 or 0.07057038 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00076372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022892 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,423,522 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

