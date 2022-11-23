Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.69. 12,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

