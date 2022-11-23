Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $185,138.86 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,197.46 or 0.99998510 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00149843 USD and is down -89.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,090.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

