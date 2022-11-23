Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 2.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40. 12,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 255,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Qutoutiao Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qutoutiao
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Qutoutiao worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
