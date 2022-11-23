Radicle Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00009254 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $52.87 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.56 or 0.08628983 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470298 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.64 or 0.28854702 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.