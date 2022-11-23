Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,318 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $94,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 136,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,777,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

