Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,591 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.80. 33,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,407. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

